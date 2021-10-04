What a way to wrap up the Ohana Music Festival!

Pearl Jam closed out the festivities Saturday with an epic, star-studded cover of Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World”.

Joining frontman Eddie Vedder on mic were Brandi Carlile— who also joined the band last weekend on a terrific version of PJ’s “Better Man”— as well as Sleater-Kinney, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Patty Smyth, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

You didn’t have to be a musician to join in the fun, as the band also invited actor Tim Robbins, tennis legend John McEnroe and surfer Kelly Slater to join them as well!

Judging from the video, it looks like a good time was had by all…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.