Whew! If you’re gonna make your debut appearance as musical guest on SNL, you gotta bring the big guns. And Brandi Carlile did just that, roaring through a fierce version of “Broken Horses” followed by her recent single “Right On Time” that showed off her powerful voice, which clearly dazzled the studio audience.

Backed by “The Twins”, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, on harmony vocals and guitar and bass respectively, Chris Powell on drums– and if you look carefully you’ll spot Shooter Jennings on keys, who co-produced Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days with Dave Cobb— Carlile looked and sounded amazing.

Watch both performances here…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.