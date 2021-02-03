“Songs That Found Me at the Right Time” is something the mental health organization Sounds of Saving started to help those living with mental health issues.

Bully‘s Alicia Bognanno stepped up to not only share her story, but also to do a splendid cover of a PJ Harvey favorite.

In the interview prior to the performance (which starts around the 5 minute mark) Bognanno discussed dealing with Bipolar 2 Disorder:

“A lot of musicians, like myself, are sober and dealing with mental health. I think it’s 85% of artists, or something, struggle with mental health. I have a link on my fridge for a suicide prevention hotline because you never know when people are going to need that. And people aren’t really vocal about it, so that should be readily available at all times.”

Watch her moving discussion and do her hero, Harvey, justice with her performance of “Dry”…

Remember there are mental health resources for you, family and friends:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Covid19 Hotline is 1-800-722-5725

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420