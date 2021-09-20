Kentucky born Chris Stapleton dropped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform three tracks from his latest album on their “Saturday Sessions”.

Stapleton did three songs from Starting Over, which came out last November.

Backing Stapleton was his equally talented wife, Morgane, as well as Dave Cobb— who produced Stapleton’s album– on guitar, along with Paul Franklin on pedal steel, J.T. Cure on bass, and Derek Mixon on drums.

Watch Stapleton and crew perform Starting Over‘s title track, as well as the rollicking “Arkansas” and touching “When I’m With You”…

