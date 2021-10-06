Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, which is nothing unusual. He’s played there before.

But last night was different, as producer and musician Dave Cobb was supposed to play guitar for the performance, but an earache kept him from making the flight.

So the host himself, Jimmy Fallon, stepped in to do the job and clearly had a ball!

Watch Chris Stapleton with wife, Morgane, joined by Fallon and band, play “You Should Probably Leave”…

