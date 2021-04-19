The Academy of Country Music Awards may or may not be your thing, but there were at least a couple of our favorite artists making appearances last night.

Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount Trotter— aka The War and Treaty— joined Dierks Bentley for a powerful cover of U2‘s “Pride (In the Name of Love)”, which Bentley recorded in 2010 with The Punch Brothers and Del McCoury for his bluegrass album, Up on the Ridge.

Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton was scheduled to perform “Maggie’s Song” with pregnant wife Morgane, but since she had a “prior doula commitment”, Miranda Lambert filled in.

By the way, “Maggie’s Song” was written about the death of the Stapleton’s beloved lab-terrier, so pet lovers be warned: there may be tears.

In happier news, congrats to Stapleton for taking home the night’s biggest award, Album of the Year, for Starting Over.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream