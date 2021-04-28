Last week we shared with you Dave and Violet Grohl‘s cover of X‘s “Nausea” that was recorded for Dave’s soon-to-be released documentary, What Drives Us.

The father and daughter got to perform a live version of it last night for Jimmy Kimmel Live and they brought along some special friends!

Not only were the Grohls joined by producer Greg Kurstin on keys and Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits) on drums, Dave’s former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic also came along for the ride.

Check out their performance…

