We’re all acutely aware that David Byrne has– as host Stephen Colbert says– “non-traditional dance moves.”

But not only does Byrne give Colbert a brief tutorial on those distinctive moves, he shares some comical sketches he did during lockdown…

Even better? Byrne joined the cast of his Broadway smash American Utopia to perform a classic from his Talking Heads days, “I Zimbra”…