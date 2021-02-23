What does a legendary rap trio do when a pandemic forces them off the road? Head to Cartoon Network, apparently!

De La Soul were the special guests on a new episode of Teen Titans Go! and the plot is everything you’d hope it to be: a tentacled monster steals the group’s music by attacking it with a bazooka that amplifies Trugoy’s voice to send out powerful sound waves. So naturally De La Soul and the Teen Titans go on a mission to get their music back.

Check out these fun clips…

For the entire episode you can click here.

