Gotta love that British sense of humor!

NHS England has shared a playful video as part of the United Kingdom’s campaign to encourage everyone who’s offered a COVID vaccine shot to accept it.

Who better than rock legend, Sir Elton John, to convey this message? Well, apparently he lost out to a two-time Oscar winner…

At least Sir Elton still has his day job…

