As we first reported in May, a new docu-series hosted by iconic producer Rick Rubin will highlight the unbelievable career of Paul McCartney.

The six-part series McCartney 3,2,1 will premiere July 16th on Hulu and promises to deliver “untold stories,” “unheard music,” and “unforgettable memories.”

We finally get a sneak peek of the series with its first trailer, which shows some truly touching moments where the Beatle lovingly refers to his Fab Four bandmates…

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News