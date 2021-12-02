We were so excited to share the news of Aussie band Gang of Youths releasing a new album soon, as well as the fact that their bringing their much-lauded live show to the Mercury Ballroom April 25th!

And the Gang made their The Late Show with Stephen Colbert debut last night to perform a terrific track from their forthcoming album Angel In Real Time.

Watch Gang of Youths do a blazing rendition of “The Angel of 8th Ave.”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.