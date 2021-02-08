Maybe football isn’t your thing. Maybe your team didn’t make the big game.

Then you may have missed H.E.R.‘s (aka Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) gorgeous version of “America the Beautiful”– complete with soaring guitar solo.

Before the game H.E.R. told ET:

“It’s a huge stage and it doesn’t get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own. I’m a huge fan of the different versions of ‘America the Beautiful,’ but I really want to bring some different elements in there… make it H.E.R.”

We think you’ll agree she did just that…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream