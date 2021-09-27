Over the weekend Jack White’s Third Man Records opened a new store and live music venue in London’s historic Soho district.

White himself was present for the opening and played a mini-concert in the basement of the store. Then a lot more folks were treated to the sight of White moving to the balcony, where he broke out White Stripes tunes like “Hello Operator”, “Icky Thump” and “Seven Nation Army”, as well as songs from his collaborations with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, plus a few from White’s solo albums.

Check out this video of White performing “Lazaretto”, shot by the YouTube account acquiescefc…

The same fan also shot White performing the Stripes’ “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground”…

