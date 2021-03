You’ve heard us playing “Turntables” by Janelle Monáe for a while now, the inspiring track she wrote for the Stacey Abrams documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, but this version Monáe performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week is a must-see!

Backed by a fierce band of women and rocking a guitar, watch Janelle Monáe‘s terrific performance of “Turntables”…

