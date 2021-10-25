Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit wrapped up their eight-show run at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium over the weekend.

Featuring all-women openers like wife Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, Shemekia Copeland, Joy Oladokun and Adia Victoria, Isbell decided to join Allison Russell during her set Friday for a classic duet!

Channeling their inner Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks, check out their version of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”…

