Over the weekend Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit played The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, and Friday’s show featured a surprise guest!

Andy LeMaster of Now It’s Overhead— a band that hailed from Athens, Georgia– joined Isbell for a rendition of that band’s song “Reverse”.

Isbell is clearly a fan, as he included the tune on his Georgia Blue EP, which has Isbell covering songs from Georgia artists to benefit the nonprofit organizations Black Votes Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP.

Check out the video of their performance…

