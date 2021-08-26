In the wake of the unexpected passing of Charlie Watts earlier this week, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit decided to pay tribute to the legendary Rolling Stones drummer at a recent show.

While playing the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, the band broke out not one, but two Stones classics for their encore.

Isbell and band chose a couple of tracks from the Stones’ iconic 1971 release Sticky Fingers: “Moonlight Mile” and “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”.

Check out this video shot by Ken Cook…

