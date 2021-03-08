We told you last week about the two-day, all-star benefit, Rock-N-Relief, put together by 4 Non-Blondes‘ Linda Perry, and while several performances were note-worthy, we were particularly happy about a musical reunion!

Rilo Kiley‘s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett joined the party (virtually) and reunited to play “Let Me Back In”, from the band’s 2013 compilation album, RKives.

This marks only the second time Lewis and Sennett have reunited for a one-off song, with the first being at Coachella in 2015.

“Let Me Back In” starts around the 5:35:30 mark, but there are several worthwhile performances to check out from Day 2 of Rock-N-Relief…

