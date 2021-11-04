Johnny Marr revisits his days with The Smiths with this performance from his upcoming livestream event!

Marr performed the iconic “How Soon Is Now” for Live At The Crazy Face Factory, a global livestream event where he will, according to a press release, “discuss his creative process, life in song writing, and a set of full-band live performances with music from across his prolific career.”

Premiering Wednesday, November 10th and available on-demand until Sunday, November 14th, tickets are on sale now via Driift.

Check out the video of Marr and his band performing “How Soon Is Now”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.