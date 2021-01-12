Joss Stone made her Late Show with Stephen Colbert debut last night and performed her latest single!

Stone said of the soulful anthem upon it’s release:

“With the pandemic and what happened with George Floyd that unfortunately sparked so much violence it got me thinking that the problem is mostly with the ‘us and them’ attitude. That is the biggest killer — separation and judgment. Everyone needs to come together in order to survive this life in peace. Without togetherness nothing is OK.”

Check out her moving performance of “Walk With Me”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream