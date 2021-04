Julien Baker‘s Little Oblivions has been universally lauded by critics and fans alike, and if you weren’t up late last night you may have missed her stellar performance of a track from that album.

Baker appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform a stunning version of “Favor”, which you can watch below. (If you want to skip the interview, Baker’s performance starts around 2:09.)

