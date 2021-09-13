Many an artist has used their music to help ease personal heartbreak and Kacey Musgraves did just that with a dramatic performance at the MTV Video Music Awards last night.

Performing the title track from her new album star-crossed, which was inspired by her recent divorce, Musgraves was resplendent in a white gown and surrounded by a tremendous amount of fire!

Watch her melancholy yet mesmerizing presentation of “star-crossed”…

