If you thought there was nothing to interest you at this year’s CMT Music Awards, we promise this particular collaboration will change your mind!

On paper it might seem an unlikely pairing, but when Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton joined H.E.R. (aka Gabriella Wilson) for a rendition of her song “Hold On”, some soulful magic took place.

With both artists trading vocals and impressive guitar licks, it was a stunner.

Watch H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton performing “Hold On”…

