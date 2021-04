Virtual performances are nothing new on Jimmy Kimmel Live, obviously, as all the late night shows have had to adjust to unusual circumstances due to the pandemic.

But this particular performance was unique, as Kings of Leon were piped in from the NFL draft in Cleveland last night.

Playing a track from their new album, When You See Yourself, watch KOL’s presentation of “Echoing”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream