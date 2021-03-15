Last Friday Lake Street Dive dropped their new album Obviously and spent the following day promoting it on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions.

If you slept in and missed it, enjoy vocalist Rachael Price, bassist Bridget Kearney, guitarist Michael Olson, drummer Mike Calabrese and keyboardist Akie Bermiss, as they share three tracks from the new album below!

Here they are playing their latest single– heard right here on WFPK– “Hypotheticals”…

This is “Nobody’s Stopping You Now”…

And finally, here’s Lake Street Dive performing “Being a Woman”…

