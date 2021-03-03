It’s hard to find uplifting stories these days, but sometimes you need a reminder that there are still a lot of good people in the world. And this one involves a familiar name!

Lemonheads singer Evan Dando was in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, when he posted on Twitter that he “dropped my wallet with my driver’s license and two debit cards in it…walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot.”

Soon he heard back from Walgreens employee Mike Ghelfi, who replied, “I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us. I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it.”

Dando was so grateful he brought his guitar to the store and performed the Lemonheads tune “Confetti”, from 1992’s It’s a Shame About Ray album, for the staff– and the lucky customers who just happened to be in the right place at the right time…

Just had a special guest appearance at Walgreens by artist @Evan_Dando (lead singer of the group the Lemonheads). Thank you Evan, you sounded great as always! pic.twitter.com/GB6XOBPfnS — Mike Ghelfi (@GhelfiPC93) March 1, 2021

