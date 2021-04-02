Originally on 1970’s John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band album, the song “Look at Me” has been given new life with a remix, accompanied by forgotten film footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The track is part of a forthcoming 50th-anniversary box set, which will contain eight discs with 159 tracks, as well as a hardcover book and memorabilia.

In a statement Capitol/UMe said:

“In the video … we get a glimpse into the life of John and Yoko and behind-the-scenes of their filmmaking. We see John playing acoustic guitar in between takes, his drum skin from the Sgt. Pepper’s album cover (designed by Joe Ephgrave) and his psychedelic upright piano (painted by Marijke Koger and Simon Posthuma from the Dutch design collective the Fool), the film crew setting up shots, Yoko dancing around the swimming pool while John plays his steel string and a peek into their domestic life and the undeniable connection that bound them together.”

Check out the video, culled from footage shot in 1968, for “Look At Me”…

