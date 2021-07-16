Lorde took to the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater to perform a dazzling version of her new single, “Solar Power,” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The song is the title track for her long-awaited and much-anticipated third album, which is due August 20th via Republic Records. Lorde co-wrote and produced “Solar Power” with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, while Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers provided backing vocals.

Check out her performance which culminates on a shiny, mirrored stage with her bandmates…

