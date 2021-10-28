After absolutely crushing her musical debut on SNL last weekend, Brandi Carlile was back on TV this week with an appearance on Ellen.

Carlile was backed as usual by “The Twins”, her longtime collaborators and bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, as well as drummer Chris Powell. Musician and co-producer of Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days, Shooter Jennings reprised his SNL role by once again playing keys.

A surprising but pleasant addition to this performance came in the form of Lucius (Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig), who added their in-demand backing vocals to Carlile’s joyful love song “You and Me on the Rock”.

Watch their sunny performance here…

