We told you yesterday about Jason Isbell wrapping up his Ryman residency and duetting with Allison Russell.

This time Isbell joined his final Ryman opener, Adia Victoria, as well as surprise guest Margo Price, to perform a live version of song they both contribute to on Victoria’s new album A Southern Gothic.

Watch them perform their cover of the 1933 song “You Was Born To Die”…

And don’t forget Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will be with Adia Victoria for two shows at the Palace!

