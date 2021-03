As we told you last week, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff are the next artists paired up for CMT Crossroads.

Their episode will premiere Friday, March 26th, but we’ve got our first taste of what to expect with this sneak peek!

Originally on Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats‘ 2018 album Tearing At The Seams, here they are joined by Price on “Say It Louder”…

