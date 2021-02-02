The latest edition of eTown’s Quarantine Sessions features two outstanding but contrasting talents who have come together– but separately– to cover a classic.

Margo Price and Swamp Dogg (aka Jerry Williams, Jr.) joined forces from different locations to put their collective spin on the late John Prine‘s iconic tune from 1971, “Sam Stone”.

Price contributes her part of the song from the famous Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tennesse, while Swamp Dogg joins in from his studio in Northridge, California.

Watch the video of the duo performing “Sam Stone”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream