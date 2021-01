Michael Kiwanuka‘s album KIWANUKA was one of our favorite albums of 2019 and is nominated for “Best Rock Album” this year at the Grammy Awards.

Last night Kiwanuka performed (remotely) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with keyboardist and bandmate Steve Pringle.

Check out his stripped-down, moving performance of “You Ain’t the Problem”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream