Modest Mouse are about to drop their first album in six years, so the band made a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their latest single.

The Golden Casket comes out this Friday and despite the perhaps dark title, frontman Isaac Brock told Alternative Press he sees more albums in their future:

“I don’t know the future, but I’m feeling pretty optimistic that this is not the last record we’ll put out. I also thought that the title was pretty funny. I can see why it could be seen [as] pretty bleak.”

Check out Modest Mouse‘s performance of “We Are Between”…

