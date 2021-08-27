It was one of the few bright spots of last year. A 10-year-old named Nandi Bushell playfully– and impressively– challenged Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to a “drum-off” with the band’s “Everlong”.

Grohl gamely responded with a challenge of his own: “Dead End Friends” by his side project Them Crooked Vultures.

Bushell essentially replied “challenge accepted” and showed she was more than up to the task.

Then Grohl responded with a song in Bushell’s honor, which led to the young Brit playing an homage to him.

Grohl had no choice but to concede defeat, which he did on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Cut to Los Angeles last night, when the two “rivals” not only got to meet for the first time at the Foos show at The Forum, Grohl brought out a special drum kit for the now 11-year-old Bushell and had her play on the song that started it all: “Everlong.”

Check out the fan-shot video by lucid, which has Grohl colorfully– and profanely– sharing their backstory before launching into the song…

