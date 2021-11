If you like to sleep in on Saturdays (especially when it’s a holiday weekend!) you may have missed Highwomen member and acclaimed singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby perform three songs on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions”.

Hemby shared a trio of songs from her new album Pins & Needles, including the title track, as well as a track we’ve loved, “Heroes”, plus “Radio Silence”.

You can enjoy all three below…

