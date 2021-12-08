Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats dropped a terrific new album last month called The Future, and the band dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the title track!

Rateliff previously stated that the tune is “pointing the finger at greed. It’s kind of picking at the corporate world and at religion a little bit. Both of those things are severely lacking love these days. Hopefully, people will realize what we’re all missing is a genuine consideration and love for each other.”

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats perform “The Future”…