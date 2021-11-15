Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats got to show off several tracks from their new album on CBS This Morning over the weekend.

The Future just dropped earlier this month and the band shared three terrific songs from it on the show’s “Saturday Sessions”.

Here’s the band performing their current single “Survivor”…

Rateliff followed that up with “Face Down in the Moment”…

And check out Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performing the rollicking “Love Don’t”…

