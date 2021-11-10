Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats recently made a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform two songs from their new album, The Future.

Fallon is a longtime fan of the band, having been so blown away by a YouTube clip of theirs he insisted on booking them for the show in 2015, where they performed the now-iconic “S.O.B.”

Here’s Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performing a tune we have loved playing, “Survivor”…

And here’s the band’s second performance, “Baby I Got Your Number”…

