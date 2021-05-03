Prepare to be awestruck by Prince‘s guitar prowess yet again.

We all remember that glorious moment at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony when Prince joined Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood and Dhani Harrison for an all-star tribute to the late George Harrison.

Prince’s blistering guitar solo on the Beatles classic “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” has become the stuff of legend, but now it’s been given new life once again with a special “director’s cut”.

Joel Gallen directed and produced the original Hall of Fame broadcast and recently shared a newly-edited version of the performance.

“17 years after this stunning performance by Prince, I finally had the chance to go in and re-edit it slightly — since there were several shots that were bothering me,” the TV veteran explained in the video’s caption. “I got rid of all the dissolves and made them all cuts, and added lots more close-ups of Prince during his solo. I think it’s better now.”

Gallen added fresh angles, close-ups, the occasional split screen, and Prince’s endearing bashful smiles in response to his fellow musician’s obvious delight in his performance.

Just enjoy.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream