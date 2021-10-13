No skeleton costume for Phoebe Bridgers this time.

Instead for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, Bridgers went lunar for a revamped version of the Punisher track, “Moon Song”, which featured lovely violin.

Donning NASA spacesuits, Bridgers and the violinist are surrounded by cosmic props and what looks like a lunar capsule!

But the theatrics don’t distract from the stunningly beautiful performance, which you can watch here…

