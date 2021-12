Phoebe Bridgers performed on Austin City Limits over the weekend and dazzled the crowd as she always does!

After first explaining why the line “I hate this part of Texas” was not to be taken seriously, Bridgers launched into a particularly gorgeous version of her Punisher track, “I Know the End”.

Special shout-out to the band– clad in skeleton onesies, naturally– especially JJ Kirkpatrick on trumpet!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.