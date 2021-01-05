If you couldn’t stay up late enough to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you missed a terrific performance from Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson!

To promote his two recent bluegrass albums, Simpson was backed by his all-star band The Hillbilly Avengers (Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Scott Vestal and Mark Howard on banjo, Tim O’ Brien on guitar, Mike Bub on bass, and Miles Miller on drums) as he broke out a bluegrass version of his 2014 Metamodern Sounds in Country Music track, “Life of Sin”.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream