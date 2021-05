To celebrate the arrival of The Black Keys‘ new album the band dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for not one, but two, performances.

Delta Kream dropped Friday and as we told you last month, honors the music of Mississippi Hill Country Blues.

Watch Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney and band perform a cover of R.L. Burnside‘s “Going Down South”…

And their single you’ve heard here on WFPK, a cover of John Lee Hooker‘s “Crawling Kingsnake”…

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.