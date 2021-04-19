Well, even if you were looking forward to it you probably didn’t get much from the Jake Paul/Ben Askren fight over the weekend, considering it took YouTube star Jake Paul less than two minutes to knock out his opponent.

The good news? The Black Keys played live for the first time in well over a year!

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney came together to deliver a fun four-song set that included “I Got Mine”, “Howlin’ For You”, “Gold on the Ceiling” and “Lonely Boy”.

Last week the band also announced their forthcoming blues cover album, Delta Kream.

