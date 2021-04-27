No “gerbil balls” were necessary for the Flaming Lips‘ virtual performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, just a few plastic partitions for extra safety.

Wayne Coyne and band performed live from Oklahoma City for their segment, presenting a track from their 2020 album American Head.

Joining them on guitar and backing vocals is Micah Nelson, son of legend Willie Nelson and alter ego of Particle Kid.

Check out their performance of “Will You Return / When You Come Down”…

