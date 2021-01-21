There was much excitement when it was announced that the New Radicals would reunite for the first time in 22 years for President Joe Biden‘s Inauguration event, and it did not disappoint!

Frontman Gregg Alexander said before the performance of their 1998 smash, “You Get What You Give”, that the song was dedicated to the President and his late son, Beau, with “the prayer of Joe being able to bring our country together again with compassion, honesty and with justice for a change because we need it.”

The tune has special meaning as it was a favorite of Beau Biden— so much in fact that the lyrics were recited at his funeral. The Biden Inaugural Twitter account also said Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was also a fan.

When it originally aired it was interspersed with video from people all over the country and beyond and edited for time, but here you can see the entire performance of “You Get What You Give”…

