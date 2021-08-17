The Killers were the musical guests last Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, which also featured guest host Sarah Silverman.

The Killers performed “Runaway Horses” from their new album, Pressure Machine. While Phoebe Bridgers appears on the album cut, Erica Canales handled Bridgers‘ part for the Kimmel performance.

Before an extensive North American tour scheduled for the fall, the Killers have a couple New York appearances this month. The band plays Terminal 5 this Thursday (8/19) and are part of the WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park this Saturday (8/21).

You can listen to the Killers new album, Pressure Machine, including “Runaway Horses” with Phoebe Bridgers, HERE. And check out their performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE below.

