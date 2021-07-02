Nobel Prize recipient and music legend Bob Dylan will do a livestream this month for the first time ever!
Dubbed Shadow Kingdom, the landmark occasion happens July 18th and according to a press release will present Dylan “in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event.”
A clip on Dylan’s Instagram page gives us a glimpse into what to expect– with a hint of some “early songs”– as he performs the 1971 track, “Watching the River Flow”…
